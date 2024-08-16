Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.58.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

