Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Price Target at $134.39

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $118.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

