Brokerages Set Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) PT at $20.25

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

ZVRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

