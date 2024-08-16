Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amprius Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Amprius Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,794 shares of company stock worth $705,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

