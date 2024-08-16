Brokers Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.34.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 0.95. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$16.11 and a 1 year high of C$22.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

