Brokers Offer Predictions for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

CRWD stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.68. The stock had a trading volume of 767,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,643 shares of company stock worth $49,709,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

