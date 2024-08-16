Brokers Offer Predictions for UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

