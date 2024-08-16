Brookline Capital Management Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Daré Bioscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.38). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DARE. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.50. 2,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $29.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.