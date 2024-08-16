Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Invests $48,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SOLV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 368,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.