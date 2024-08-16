Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,844. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

