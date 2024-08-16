Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $42,919,845. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

ANET stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $354.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,104. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.