BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,283. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

