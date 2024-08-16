BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.
BT Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,283. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.
BT Brands Company Profile
