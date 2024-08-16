CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $500.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $446.00.

NYSE CACI opened at $463.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $470.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

