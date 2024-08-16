CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Moderate Buy”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

CAE stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 179,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,725. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CAE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CAE by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.