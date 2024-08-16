Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $147.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $111.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.03.

NYSE CPT opened at $119.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $121.29.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $63,056,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after buying an additional 302,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after buying an additional 289,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

