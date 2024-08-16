Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$75.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a C$70.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.50.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$70.73 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$47.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

