Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE CF opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market cap of C$822.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.53. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.63.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.00 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -113.33%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

