Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.33.

ATRA stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $32.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

