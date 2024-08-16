Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Roth Mkm

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.54.

Get Canoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canoo

Canoo Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ GOEV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.28. Canoo has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canoo will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.