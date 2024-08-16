Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.05

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 11.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

