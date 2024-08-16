Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

