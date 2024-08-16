Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 28,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.32.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

