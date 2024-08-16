Cassava Sciences’ (SAVA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 601,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

