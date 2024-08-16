Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells $257,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Castle Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CSTL stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $749.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
