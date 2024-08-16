Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells $257,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $749.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 114,104 shares during the last quarter. ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.