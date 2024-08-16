Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.87

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 1107656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,255 shares of company stock worth $2,441,748. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

