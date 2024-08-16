Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Lake Street Capital

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

CLBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 786,310 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $5,914,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

