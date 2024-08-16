CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.64. 9,274,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,471. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.27.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
CEMEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Further Reading
