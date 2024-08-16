Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.01

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.01 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 1154988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.
Ceridian HCM Trading Up 2.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.