CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $95.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.55.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

