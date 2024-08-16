Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GANX opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gain Therapeutics

In related news, Chairman Khalid Islam purchased 50,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 81,400 shares of company stock worth $85,284 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.