Chardan Capital Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.49). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADVM. StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADVM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 3,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,184. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 135,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,101,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,286,981.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

