Charles Woodburn Purchases 11 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn bought 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,353 ($17.28) per share, with a total value of £148.83 ($190.03).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 12 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,334 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £160.08 ($204.39).

On Tuesday, June 4th, Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.73), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,613,750.84).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,361 ($17.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 953.60 ($12.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,262.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,305.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,304.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,166.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.15) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.39) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,410 ($18.00).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

