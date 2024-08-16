Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$14.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -358.82%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

