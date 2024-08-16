Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE.UN
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 3.8 %
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.