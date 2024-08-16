Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.55.

CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,422. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$7.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.10.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

