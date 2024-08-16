Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE JPM traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $613.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

