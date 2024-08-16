Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $579.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $591.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

