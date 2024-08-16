Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$335.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Choice Properties REIT to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

