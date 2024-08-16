Christian Sinclair Acquires 7,299 Shares of High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Christian Sinclair bought 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$19,999.26.

Christian Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Christian Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of High Tide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$94,500.00.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on High Tide from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

