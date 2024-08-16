Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 949,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CHUY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,165. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $639.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

