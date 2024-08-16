CIBC Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIA. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.17.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

TSE:SIA opened at C$15.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.85. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.