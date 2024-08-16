Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.73. 2,169,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

