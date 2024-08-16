CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Director Buys $11,890.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $141,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE CION opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $651.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
