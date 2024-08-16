CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CK Hutchison Stock Down 2.1 %
CK Hutchison stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 154,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,351. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.
About CK Hutchison
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CK Hutchison
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.