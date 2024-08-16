CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Down 2.1 %

CK Hutchison stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 154,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,351. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

