CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CKISY remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CK Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.