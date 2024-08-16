Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Clariant Stock Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.
About Clariant
