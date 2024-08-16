Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Clariant Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

