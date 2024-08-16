CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CleanSpark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLSK. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

