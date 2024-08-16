Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,805 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 54,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,610. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

