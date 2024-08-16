Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 5.0 %

GBTC stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

