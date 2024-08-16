Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $489,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

