Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,207,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,995,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VWO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

